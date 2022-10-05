To the editor: With Election Day just a few weeks away and early voting starting Oct. 22, we are near the finish line of a years-long campaign to achieve a historic victory for public education.
By raising billions of dollars for education and transportation, Question 1, the Fair Share Amendment, would help to sustain and advance an educated and competitive workforce and build an efficient delivery system for goods and services, two underpinnings of our economy. When passed, billions of dollars will be collected from the top 1 percent, at a rate of 4 cents on the dollar only on the amount over $1 million reported on their W-2. That first $1 million (or roughly $20,000 a week) isn't impacted. How many of us would complain about being in that situation?
Question 1 is more than fair. According to the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center, middle-income earners pay a larger share of our income in state and local taxes (9.3 percent) than those who earn more than $1 million (6.8 percent). So don't get hoodwinked by ads paid for by a few billionaires that claim mom and pop will be put out of business or are being unfairly treated. Their kids and grandkids and the other kids on the block (or the farm or in the neighborhood) will be able to have access to better schools, classes and opportunities that will enhance our competitiveness and standard of living.
Question 1 will quite literally help us all get to where we need to go, safely and on time. Please vote yes on Question 1.
Neil Clarke, Lee