To the editor: When I moved to the Berkshires in 1981, it was a very different place.
I remember discovering Truc Orient Express and some years later House of India in Pittsfield. These two restaurants really improved the quality of my life in the Berkshires. At the time, I, too, was in the restaurant business and would run into Louie (who owned the Orient Express with his wife, Truc) at Guido’s. We would chat about the frustrations known only to people in the business.
For years, the Berkshires has defined itself as both a destination for those seeking out culture and also served as an incubator for artists, dancers, writers, musicians. I volunteered to do video projections for a fundraiser run by Stefanie Lynx Webber and Monika Pizzichemi for their project to bring tap dance to underserved children of Nairobi, Kenya. Six or seven musicians also volunteered to play for the evening. Artworks were donated by artists for a silent auction. Generous and creative people from around the Berkshires came together to support Stefanie and Monika and their cause in Nairobi. Amy Brentano had donated the space — typical of the Berkshires.
Having myself been in the food business here, I know that restaurants are major donors to fundraising efforts for nonprofits that proliferate in the area. This is the same for artists, musicians and retail shops. Berkshire County is burgeoning with generosity and compassion for those striving to improve and share the riches of the area. COVID has put terrible strains on all of us. We have all been left to spend more time thinking than is healthy. In a moment where there is so much strife in the world it seems that we all need to try and make more of an effort to appreciate the difficulties every business person has in staying afloat. Truc Nguyen, the other party in the West Stockbridge dispute, is carrying on her parents' legacy. And for Amy, it’s being part of a Berkshire tradition of working tirelessly to share a passion for story-telling through theater and music.
Is it really in the interest of West Stockbridge and the Berkshires to put Amy out of business? What would be the point? Come to the Zoning Board of Appeals meeting Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. and show your support for Amy Brentano and The Foundry. We can all go part way.
Joe Wheaston, Becket