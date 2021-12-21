To the editor: To all the parents out there who are wondering about the best gift to give their children this holiday season, I suggest one that lasts a lifetime.
It is the gift of encouragement of a moral compass that will help them navigate the rough waters of life as well as the smooth. This compass will help them understand that legal and moral are not always synonymous. Legal is external, often the result of pressure from special interest groups on those who legislate. By definition, interest groups expect some benefit, primarily for themselves.
Moral is internal, universal, enduring and understood by most adults. It protects the young and the vulnerable. It inspires us to help others. It is what remains unchanged even when fads and the laws that they generate morph over time. What finer gift to give your children than to demonstrate the exercise of this compass in your own life as well?
Jane Pinsley, Blandford