To the editor: In a recent column New York Times columnist Ross Douthat wrote, “all the GOP needs nationally to fully exploit its post-COVID-19 opportunities — a more populist economic agenda, a willingness to take the fight to the progressive left (but with a smile) and an end to Trumpian conspiracism.” ("Ross Douthat: Republicans have a golden opportunity — they will probably blow it," Eagle, Nov. 30.)
The Republican party is fully engaged with the second point. But they seem to have no stomach toward assembling an actual legislative agenda, nor do they have any intention of abandoning the big lie that Trump won the election (spoiler alert, he did not).
I think they are addicted to merely holding power, while averse to actually doing the work of legislating. Toward that end, they work to gerrymander districts, suppress the vote and generally just make it more difficult for their constituents to vote. Wisconsin is an excellent example, in the most recent election in the assembly, Democrats won 46 percent of the vote, but only 38 of the 99 seats. In the Senate they won 47 percent of the vote, but only 38 percent of the seats up for election. It is almost as though they are frightened that increased turn out would expose the underlying lack of popularity of a political party with no agenda.
What is particularly vexing is why Douthat would support a party he himself sees as lacking an agenda, who are willing to fall back upon “falling back on the familiarity of upper-bracket tax cuts and pretend budget cuts as soon as they’re restored to power.”
We face a variety of challenges presently, and we need politicians who are willing to roll up their sleeves, stop the juvenile rhetoric on social media, and work to make the country a better place. Though Ross attempts to craft a defense of his preferred party that defense falls flat, it is still a rudderless ship with no legislative agenda. Even he seems to acknowledge that his preferred party is out of ideas, and is ineffective when in office. Which raises the question, why should they be allowed back into power?
Brian W. Barnett, Glendale