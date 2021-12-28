To the editor: In regard to Ruth Bass' Nov. 23 column ("Ruth Bass: Championing freedom? Hang on to freedom to read") in The Berkshire Eagle, I would like to make a few comments.
First, I would like to say that our society, as we know it, would not and could not exist without the tremendous work that our librarians do. They are the keepers of the flame of liberty.
Second, I would like to make what I think is a correction that needs to be noted. In the article it was stated that "Librarians staunchly defend the First Amendment; won't even tell you who else has read the book you're about to take out."
My understanding is that libraries are required by federal law to keep track and records of every book you read or take out of the library. This may also include when and for how long you used their computers, and what websites you visited. Everyone should be aware that the government can track everything you access at your local library.
The American Library Association and local librarians have declared their support for the First Amendment, but stand silent on the government's intrusion into your private life.
I believe it is time for librarians to stand up to the government and stop acting as their agent and truly defend the First Amendment.
James M. Boyle, Cheshire