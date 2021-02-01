The guilty party
To the editor: Why have the great majority of congressional Republicans remained silent after witnessing the storming of our nation’s Capitol? Why do they refuse to assign blame to Trump and others who encouraged the violent revolt? Are they still so afraid of Trump? I mistakenly believed there would be more Republican patriots who would take that risk for love of country.
Most Republicans in Congress are acting as if they’ve committed a crime. They will do anything to change the subject or distract from it. Most are now denying that anything unlawful took place or that they have any responsibility. They want to “move on.”
Sen. Rand Paul inadvertently admitted his and his party’s guilt, when he took offense with the part of President Joe Biden’s inaugural speech about “a rise in political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront and we will defeat.”
Nowhere did the president mention Republicans, and certainly not Sen. Paul. But as they say, if the shoe fits. Except for the few who maintain their moral compass, the majority of Republican lawmakers are either directly responsible or complicit in tearing down the beliefs that hold our nation together.
If the Republicans truly want to “unite,” they first have to come to terms with their sins, like all of us, and then sincerely atone. Until then, their word means little to nothing.
Andrew Traines, Mount Washington