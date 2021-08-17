To the editor: Afghanistan has been a quagmire for two world powers that have had troops there and who attempted to occupy the country and control its politics: The Soviet Union (now Russia) and our nation.
The Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan on Dec. 24, 1979, on the pretext of upholding the Soviet-Afghan Friendship Treaty of 1978. They started withdrawing troops in 1988 and ended all Soviet occupation in 1989 after the death of 28,906 service members and personnel during the years of their occupancy. The second most powerful nation in the world was defeated.
The United States bombed Afghanistan on Oct. 7, 2001, after the 9/11 attacks on our nation by al-Qaida, a terrorist group located in Afghanistan and parts of Pakistan, a neighboring country. Our nation has been occupying that country since 2001.
On May 11, 2011, Osama Bin Laden, the al-Qaida leader who masterminded the attack on our nation, was found hiding in neighboring Pakistan and killed in a U.S. special operations raid. A good question might be the following: Why did we stay after Bin Laden's demise and experience the tragic loss of 2,448 American service people's lives and the thousands of serious injuries incurred by our military personnel? Why did our American government (Democrat and Republican) continue spending billions in American taxpayers' money in a nation that is ruled by warlords of competing tribes? Our government should have taken a lesson from the Soviet defeat in Afghanistan.
Now tragically, we have been defeated just like the Soviets. For those who are old enough to remember, our nation experienced a similar fate in the Vietnam War. Isolating ourselves from world events is not the answer; however, we should terminate our policies of nation-building. We should not interfere in the politics of other nations, no matter what form of government they may have.
Neil N. McLeod, North Adams