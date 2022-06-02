To the editor: Like you, I am thunderstruck by the shooting of elementary schoolchildren in Uvalde, Texas, by an 18-year-old gunman with an assault rifle.
These guns are grotesque weapons and obviously should be banned.
That’s one issue. The other issue is the far more lethal violence that occurs in the U.S. with those using handguns to shoot themselves. The majority of annual gun deaths is from suicide, about 24,000 suicides a year, which far exceeds deaths by assault rifles in schools, grocery stores, religious gatherings, etc.
Survivors of suicide, which is generally an impulsive act, are often happy they have survived. Ninety percent of the time, those who use a gun don’t have this second chance.
When will we realize that simply having a gun in the home poses a far greater risk of death (by suicide) than death from a mass shooter with an assault rifle?
We already have more than 400 million guns owned by U.S. citizens who think they are protecting themselves. To the contrary, their guns are more likely to kill themselves than they are an intruder.
Virgil Stucker, Monterey