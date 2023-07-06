Letter: The high cost of housing is commensurate with the falling value of our currency

To the editor: The U.S. dollar has been the world reserve currency since the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944.
The system of exchange rates was disciplined by the U.S. dollar being directly linked to gold as collateral. There was great confidence in the dollar as the world reserve currency up until Aug. 15, 1971. This is when President Richard Nixon severed the link of our currency to gold, which supported the currency’s value. When President Nixon reneged on the Bretton Woods Agreement and other nations could no longer exchange their dollars for gold, inflation began in earnest, which was commensurate with the increase of the M2 money supply.
Due to monetary and fiscal policies combined with the law of economics, housing has become a highly valued tangible asset since 1971. According to the Federal Reserve’s economic data, the median sale price of a house in August 1971 was $25,300, while today it is $436,800. This is more accurately described as the loss in the purchasing power of our currency, which falls against the value of all tangible assets when the collateral is removed and the M2 money supply is increased.
In 1973, a new form of collateral was negotiated to back the World Reserve Currency: the petrodollar. The U.S. provided Saudi Arabia with military protection, and Saudi Arabia agreed to sell oil exclusively denominated in U.S. dollars, and they were obligated to reinvest their proceeds into our Treasury bonds.
In 2023, we are experiencing the slow demise of the petrodollar system. Biden’s energy policy was initiated under the weight of our $32 trillion debt; therefore, it undermines confidence in our currency. Yet, the difference today is the BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) have already set up a new monetary network to trade oil and other commodities outside of the U.S. world reserve currency system.
While Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has offered higher interest rates on our Treasury bonds in hopes it may attract some buyers of our treasuries in order to service our debt, the conundrum he faces is the U.S. debt grows exponentially and becomes even more difficult to service domestically. In this rising rate cycle, the interest rate charged by a bank for a home mortgage is an added financial burden to what is already an expensive real estate market.
Lucinda Shmulsky, New Marlborough