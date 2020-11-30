The hopeful fantasy of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’
To the editor:
My favorite fantasy, the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life,” will be playing in my house again soon. I’ll probably drive my wife a little crazy with my clinging to this and other Christmas traditions I’ve collected over the years.
My love for this fantasy movie seems to grow every year, as it becomes more and more a fantasy. Imagine the hero of the movie caring more about his friends and community than of making money, following his duty simply because it’s the right thing to do not because of how it might affect his 401K. Imagine him turning down a chance at a big salary position, one where he can take his wife on fancy business trips, own a bigger house without a leaky roof and inadequate heat. The fact that he turns it down because he doesn’t want to become an unfeeling businessman who preys on the poor is the ultimate fantasy. What a chump! Imagine a community that pulls together, people breaking open their piggy banks, giving money they were saving for their own use to give our hero when he is at his most down and out moment.
It’s nice to fantasize.
Scott Haskell, Lenox