To the editor: With all the staff shortages, overcrowded hospitals and medical staff burnout the health care profession has been seeing, I would like to shed light on one amazing facility here in the Berkshires: Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington.
I’ve just returned home from what I feared might turn into a devastating experience laced with chest pain and potential heart failure. Although I’m not totally out of the woods, I am certainly out of the hospital, and I honestly cannot imagine a more amazing or welcoming experience than the one I just had. It blew me away.
If you happen to be staying in the coronary intensive care unit while awaiting multiple test results, then you have a chance to read up on the hospital’s values in a blue loose-leaf book. I would willingly recite, “check” after each one:
1. Compassion: Truly unbelievable. Every single person with whom I interacted made excellent contact, expressed care and concern, and read between the lines concerning my wishes, even in difficult situations. Jen in the E.D. even apologized for having to put a port in my arm to draw blood, almost as if she were feeling the pain more than I was.
2. Respect: I loved meeting with Dr. Boehman, who listened quietly and respectively to my various ills and complaints without negating, over-ruling or even shutting me down despite opinions I offered ranging from ill-informed to totally idiotic.
3. Excellence: I commend Ellen, the nurse who runs the cardiac rehab unit, along with nurses Lee Ann, Pamela and Lynne Geldert from CCU, along with the amazing hospitalist Dr. Voss, all of whom patiently reviewed charts, meds and much more. Their excellence, knowledge and clear desire to partner with me in this healing process as opposed to dictating the terms of my recovery was unbelievably comforting and edifying at the same time.
I am certain that Fairview makes good on its remaining values of stewardship, trust and diversity; however, I want to shout out for one remaining value they’ve omitted but clearly put into practice: serving beyond the call of duty. In addition to my stay, my departure itself was incredible. What hospital have you ever heard of where a critical care nurse accompanies you out to your car in a blizzard and clears the snow off the windows and roof? Thank you, Lynn.
And thank you, Fairview for confirming that the hospital of my dreams exists in reality.
Jo Ann Levitt, Stockbridge