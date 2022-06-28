To the editor: How does it feel to live in a country where five radical Catholic justices can shove their religion down the throats of every American?
Make no mistake: The abortion fight is a religious fight. Although the founders created America as a secular republic, the religious zealots have always been relentless in trying to force their views on everyone. Some religious people are tolerant and have a "live and let live" philosophy. Others do not. American fundamentalist Christians do not. As Don Morrison pointed out in a recent column ("Donald Morrison: Like the Taliban, Supreme Court rules from the dark ages," Eagle, June 24), American fundamentalists are the same as the Taliban when it comes to the degradation of women.
I was listening to the radio while renovating a bathroom when the decision was released. I nearly dropped my hammer when the reporter read Alito's opening lines. Alito said the decision gave "the power over abortion back to the people." What a bold-faced lie. First of all, there is no such thing as "the people." That's a meaningless abstraction. There are, however, millions of individual persons, and this decision certainly didn't give them any "power."
To the contrary, this decision ripped the power away from individuals. Who got the power? Alito, being a card-carrying right-winger, didn't dare use the correct language. He used the gutless term "elected representatives," but the correct term is obvious: the government — big government sticking its big nose into the private lives of individual citizens. Doesn't sound very "conservative," does it? Especially from the same people who are constantly yammering about "individual liberty." A great day for hypocrites.
Arne Waldstein, Housatonic