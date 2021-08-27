To the editor: It has been said that the only thing we learn from history is that we don't learn anything from history.
George W. Bush proved the point when he ignored the "Powell Doctrine" formulated by retired Gen. Colin Powell, a Vietnam veteran, National Security adviser, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Secretary of State. The doctrine consisted of the following eight questions that might have kept us out of Afghanistan if answered honestly after Sept. 11, 2001.
Is a vital national security interest threatened?
Originally conceived as protection against military attack, national security is now widely understood to includ...
Do we have a clear attainable objective?
Have the risks and costs been fully and frankly analyzed?
Have all other non-violent policy means been fully exhausted?
Is there a plausible exit strategy to avoid endless entanglement?
Have the consequences of our action been fully considered?
Is the action supported by the American people?
Do we have genuine broad international support?
Allan Gehring, Lenox