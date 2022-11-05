To the editor: The winds of education reform blew in a very different direction in 1962 when I began my sophomore year at Mount Greylock Regional School.
Paul MacDonald, Greylock’s first superintendent, came with a reputation for innovation, and he didn’t disappoint.
My history class made use of primary and secondary resources. There were no textbooks in sight. Our teachers, Larry Vadnais and John Good, distributed a mimeographed handout explaining how historians did their work. They informed us that we would use those same approaches as students of history. On Mondays, units of study were introduced with lectures by Williams College professors, and on Thursdays, seminars exploring each topic in greater depth were led by Williams College students.
In my senior year, I took an elective “fusion” course led by Russian language instructor William Sikorski. His Russian civilization course combined Russian history, literature and art. Art teacher John Maziarz visited occasionally and presented slide shows. The stimulation I derived from this class and this school led me to my teaching career.
Many of our best colleges and universities offer fusion courses that enable students to identify broad themes and ideas that are often elusive with more piecemeal approaches. Wheaton College in Norton requires all matriculating students to take “connector” courses that combine subjects. Those courses appealed to my daughter when she chose to study at Wheaton, and she was more than satisfied with the quality of her experience.
Unfortunately, gale winds, much stronger and far more destructive, are now toppling some of our most stimulating and challenging public school programs in a misguided demand by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for statewide uniformity.
It is unconscionable that an extraordinary fusion course like Monument Mountain’s "Fact and Fiction" has been eliminated, as reported by Heather Bellow ("A Berkshires high school set out to level the academic playing field. Is it moving too fast?" Eagle, Sept. 17). Equally upsetting is the loss of Matthew Wohl, the teacher who created and taught the course. Unfortunately, many exceptional teachers are leaving the profession. They refuse to sacrifice their capacity to make important decisions about what they teach and how they teach it.
Unfortunately, the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is calling all the shots. Our silence has empowered them to direct the ill winds that are blowing public education astray.
Edward Udel, Dalton