To the editor: I write this opinion in response to the other opinions I have read in this section recently.
I stress the word "opinion" to draw focus to what it means: One's belief or judgment, according to the dictionary.
Recently, I have read people's opinions on who they choose to side with regarding politics. What I have also read are a lot of passive-aggressive letters in response. Last time I checked, bashing on what someone chooses is a form of hatred and bias, no matter how you look at it.
Since when is the choice of someone else right and others wrong? What made us so perfect where we seem to think we are in a position to judge the next?
As Americans, we have the freedoms of speech and thought, but when we project subliminal hatred underneath our message, we become just as bad as the ones who openly preach hate and bigotry.
I am far from perfect. As a matter of fact, I write this letter from inside a jail cell — no one's fault but my own. My lack of good choices coupled with a drug addiction have brought me here once again. If anyone knows how bad being judged by another who doesn't know me as a person feels, it's definitely me. To read all the underlying hate and anger is sickening, especially when it's directed toward someone we may not even know, just because of their views, beliefs or choices.
Jail is a melting pot of emotions and lot of hatred and biased opinions. It's a situation I have come to accept. With acceptance to my situation, I've had to learn to be open-minded and humble toward others' opinions, whether I agree or not. One commonality we can all agree on, I think, is as humans we always want to be right. We have to learn to be tolerant of others without hurting them just because we disagree and see things differently.
How can we preach change when we still hold onto a resentment for someone else's personal views? I just wanted to let others know that from learning to be tolerant and open-minded I've gained an inner peace and it's allowed me to change as a person, and ultimately as humans don't we strive to progress thought change?
Change and growth cannot happen if we don't learn to be accepting of others even though we are powerless over the ones who project hate. Don't be part of the problem, but be the solution: love, tolerance, acceptance and open-mindedness.
Matthew Witaszek, Pittsfield
The author is an inmate at the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction.