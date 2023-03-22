To the editor: They could have indicted him Donald Trump for the Stormy Daniels fiasco seven years ago.
Yet today wars have been fought and they're still struggling to pull the trigger on Trump. Can you imagine how Michael Cohen feels after serving 13 months in prison while Trump remains free as a bird?
Jan. 6 was well over two years ago, which exceeds the attention span of the average American. "Find 11,780 votes." Are you kidding me? Did he really say that? Yes, he did. Having done so, is it possible that he can enter and exit Mar-a-Lago while Cohen and Allen Wieselburg go to jail? Trying to overthrow the government and disregard the voters in order to remain president — no big deal. Certainly it doesn't compare with a teenager getting caught with an ounce of marijuana in his glove compartment and spending serious time in the slammer.
I could go on with the remarkable number of crimes to go along with the 300,000 lies, but space does not allow. Perhaps the obvious crimes Trump has committed are not crimes according to our former justice system. The marijuana is a crime, but trying to take over the government must be something else. How else can we understand why it is so difficult to come up with an indictment?
Which brings me to the attorney general. What does he do? I know we're not supposed to know. My best guess is he sits in a chair behind a desk. After the long congressional hearing was over, even then Merrick Garland had to hire a special counsel to do the AG's work. Many of us continue to live in order to see Trump in handcuffs, but the human lifespan being what it is, our chances seem slim.
The whole thing would be humorous if it wasn't so dangerous. The country is pretty evenly divided. How is that possible with Trump on one side of the division. You'd think the result of a vote with Trump in the mix would end as a shutout, even a no-hitter. My point, of course, is the American voter bears a whole lot of responsibility.
Our task is to rediscover our justice system and do away with Trump.
Charles Steinhacker, Great Barrington