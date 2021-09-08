To the editor: Dictionary.com defines racism as "a form of prejudice in which a person believes in the superiority of what they consider to be their own race over others."
That is what the Klan has long believed and it is what the left believe today, with one important difference: most of those who espouse this view are white and it is their contention that while they are not racists, white America is. The left is twice wrong. First, White America, like every segment of the country, is extraordinarily tolerant and fair-minded. And second, this is not true of the new racists, namely, those who are indicting America.
Here is the evidence. To combat racism, Idaho passed a law in April that bans schools from teaching that "any sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, or national origin is inherently superior or inferior." Other states have since passed similar laws. Not too long ago, if someone were to object to what this Idaho law says, that person would be branded a racist. Today, those who object include the National Education Association — the nation's largest teachers union — and virtually every politician, activist and media outlet on the left.
It is they who have embraced the deeply racist agenda that marks critical race theory. Critical race theory, which will be taught in some schools this fall, thanks to the NEA, holds that white people today are inherently racist and are responsible for past racial injustices even if there is zero evidence that most white people have never discriminated against a single African American. Being white is all that counts. According to this perspective, there are no individuals in white America — just clusters of white people. In other words, it is the immutable characteristic of race that determines who we are, not the biographical data that makes us all unique individuals. If this isn't racist, the term has no meaning.
Matthew Tomich, New Marlborough