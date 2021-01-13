The legacy of Patrick Tuohy
To the editor: My first memory of Patrick Tuohy takes me to the McKay Street parking garage in Pittsfield in the spring of 2019.
We were on our way to do a home visit with a mom and her young infant. Having worked with babies and caregivers for decades as a pediatrician and infant mental health specialist, I felt totally at ease in the world of parent-infant relationships. But the opioid crisis and the depths to which it decimated communities already vulnerable from poverty and intergenerational trauma was more of an abstraction.
Pat, a family recovery support specialist with FIRST Steps Together, a program designed to address the needs of families with young children in the grips of substance use, would over the next year and a half be my valued guide until his sudden tragic death from an asthma attack.
When our close-knit team met recently on Zoom to process the shock of his loss, I remarked that what stood out for me was the ease with which Pat could inhabit his professional role with such thoughtfulness and insight, while also bringing in his personal experience in a way that felt genuine and meaningful.
That morning as we walked to his car was my first experience with this magical combination. As we discussed the situation of our member who struggled with caring for her infant in the midst of ongoing family conflict, Pat opened up to me about his own life story. In the first of what would prove to be many such conversations, he taught me more about the moment-to-moment struggles of recovery from opioid use than I could ever learn either from the academic setting or as a clinician.
Pat and I collaborated closely to support families through tremendous pain and loss, often to a place of hope and healing. He brought his full self to the work, always willing to thoughtfully discuss and problem solve around extremely difficult situations.
Over the past nine months in Zoom calls for staff meetings, parenting groups and clinical discussions, Pat’s 6-year-old daughter often made a cameo appearance. Draping her arms around her dad, she smiled at first shyly but with increasing comfort and familiarity. I want her to know that of all the years of training I’ve had, her father was among my greatest teachers. He was an extraordinary human being. I feel privileged to have known him.
Claudia M. Gold, M.D., Egremont