To the editor: Now that President Joe Biden has signed the $1.9 billion American Rescue Plan Act, it is appropriate to take stock and consider the lessons learned from this pandemic.
Here are four principal ones:
First, viruses are oblivious to political boundaries in our interconnected world. Within a few months of being identified in Wuhan, China, COVID-19 spread to nearly every country, a reminder of just how much our world economy and society are interconnected on so many levels. Variants of this virus from the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil and Denmark have invaded America — and vaccines might not be as effective to combat them.
Second, pandemics exacerbate social and economic disparities. As a result of this pandemic, more than 10 million Americans remain out of work. Feeding America, the nation’s largest anti-hunger organization, experienced a 60 percent increase in food bank users because of it. During this period of economic despair, the stock market is booming, widening the gap between the rich and the poor in this country. Billionaires’ collective wealth increased by $1 trillion — a 36 percent increase — since the beginning of this pandemic, which has also unveiled health disparities between the rich and the poor. As Dr. Anthony Fauci noted: “If ever there is going to be a real incentive for us to now make a commitment to address the social determinants of health, it’s got to be now.”
Third, humans are resiliently adaptive when confronted with pandemics. The most remarkable example is the development of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines with unprecedented speed. We have learned to wear masks, socially distance, avoid indoor gatherings and wash our hands frequently. People who lost jobs found creative ways to pay their bills; many people started working from home; schools turned to virtual learning; physicians offered telemedicine.
Fourth, this is not the last pandemic, so we must prepare for the future. The arms race between humans and viruses has existed for millennia, and will continue well into the future. Our bodies contain the very nutrients and cellular reproduction capability viruses exploit. COVID-19 is just one in a series of zoonotic pandemics. We must prepare for the next one. As Archibald MacLeish observed, “There is only one thing more painful than learning from experience, and that is not learning from experience.”
Stewart Edelstein, Stockbridge