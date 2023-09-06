Letter: The looming 2024 election worries me

To the editor: September is upon us, and many of our citizens are not awaiting the 2024 presidential elections.
Truthfully, I dread 2024. If Donald Trump loses the election, we could have a major revolution in this country. I always like to quote our great President Abraham Lincoln who said that a house that is divided against itself shall not stand. In our country now, I sense so much hatred — not so in Berkshire County, where we all respect each other's views. I truly honor our citizens out here.
I always try to hear all sides of an argument among friends. So, I ask Trump supporters what President Trump has done for them. The answer is the border wall; sadly, they have a hard time trying to think about any other accomplishments. Of course, I remind my Trump-supporting friends about children who were separated from their families. The whole scenario causes me to great sadness.
The Berkshire Eagle is our trusted newspaper, so let's have a kind conversation in these editorials. I am always anxious to read and listen carefully to other's opinions. I respect all opinions. So, let's come together and share our views. Let's have a timely forum.
Neil N. McLeod, Clarksburg