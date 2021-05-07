To the editor: Republican officials have launched a brutal attack against Liz Cheney.
Her willingness to speak truth and maintain her integrity is the reason why her fellow Republicans have chosen this course of action. They must silence her in order to appease Donald Trump. If they had any gumption, they would applaud Liz Cheney’s courage. Their repulsive behavior speaks to the moral decline of the Republican Party. It is pitiful that so many Republican officials spend the majority of their time licking the boots of a man not worthy of anyone’s respect.
Our democracy has been put at great peril because of their cowardice. The big lie continues to be perpetuated by the Republican Party despite the compelling evidence that our 2020 presidential election was the safest and least-compromised voting event in the history of America. The insurrection would never have taken place if Republican officials accepted the fact that Joe Biden won the presidential election fair and square.
America cannot survive as a vibrant democracy as long as the House and Senate remain divided. Republicans need to stop their backbiting behavior. They need to do the job they were elected to do. They need to roll up their sleeves and work alongside Democrats to craft legislation that will make America a better and stronger democracy.
Beverly J. Tobin, Pittsfield