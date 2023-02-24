To the editor: It’s an old story. Every few years the Berkshires Regional Planning Committee sends out their survey, asking young people: “How can we get you to stay?”
Stories in The Berkshire Eagle about the punishing cost of living make their monthly appearance. We hear from town officials, from North Adams to Great Barrington: Something must be done, it’s getting out of hand. The years go by, the prices go up, opportunity and wages eternally dwindle.
Meanwhile, a robust ad campaign aiming at the increase of year-round tourism in the Berkshires has had money poured into it for at least the last 10 years. The tourists do indeed roll in. As public transportation remains barely useful for our residents, funds are found for an NYC train — specifically to get them to come here, not so much for our residents to get there. The tourists decide they might like a second or third home here. It’s a tough commitment, to entrench yourself in the country. This way they can avoid the commitment, shuttle back and forth, behave badly for a summer in the grocery stores and the restaurants, and zoom off when their fun is had. They list their Berkshire homes on Airbnb to rent to tourists while they’re away.
Meanwhile The Berkshire Eagle heralds a former resident as a local-grown god of business. He buys up Lenox businesses to wire all that tourist money back to the Bahamas. Then our local-grown hero falls from grace, threatening our tourist industry. The tourists who have decided to stay open their own businesses. Designer clothes, home decor, perhaps a gallery to display the fine works of their aristocratic hobbies, all of which you might find in the city for wealthy city-dweller prices.
There’s a worker shortage, the transplant business owners complain. No one wants to work anymore, you’ll hear a tourist say, while waiting for the one server on shift at a local restaurant. The server can’t quite keep up but they don’t want another server on shift anyway. Cost of living is high. They need all the tables and tips they can get. The Berkshire Regional Planning Committee sends out their survey. The articles about the housing crisis appear in The Eagle. Amid public outcry town officials say something must be done. It’s an old story.
Shay Swindlehurst, Lee