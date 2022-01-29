To the editor: I know much discussion has focused on the debacle of the bike lanes on North Street.
My latest concern is the removal of the bollards or poles in the road to ease plowing. This has resulted in people thinking that there are two lanes for vehicles where traffic has been reduced to one.
My experience last week was that on two separate occasions I was in the "real" lane (near the median) when vehicles passed me on the right (as they were in the bicycle lane), sped by me and then swerved into the "real" lane to continue on their way. My speed was in order, and if I had made a turn onto a side street, they would have crashed into me.
My question for the mayor, the Traffic Commission and anyone else who concocted this traffic pattern is: Whose fault would it have been, as the right lane is not a traffic lane but a bicycle lane and parking? I am aware of bicycles but would never anticipate cars speeding by in a nonexistent lane.
Also, years ago traffic lights were synchronized on North Street to aid traffic flow. No more, as you can conceivably hit most every red light in a trip through the area. We wonder why businesses are leaving the area. It is a fiasco in my opinion. Prior to the modernization, the downtown had parking and tons of shops and stores and people flocked there. Shopping seems gone in a user-friendly area like North Street.
James Armstrong, Pittsfield