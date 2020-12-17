The night before a COVID Christmas
To the editor: ‘Twas the night before Christmas in the year of a pandemic
When the elves found Santa asleep in a hammock.
“Wake up, Santa!” the elves all cried.
“The pandemic is over!” one of them lied.
“I’m not flying tonight to travel the world.”
So Rudolph lay down where Clarise was curled.
“But Santa,” the elves said, “you must fly tonight.
“The children are counting on your sled to take flight.”
“No way am I going,” Santa said with a smirk.
“There are too many people acting like jerks.
“They have the tools they need to use.
“Watching them fail gives me the blues.
“They don’t wear their masks, they don’t keep their distance.
“The virus is spreading and I refuse to leave footprints
“At a home that ignores all of the rules
“And refuses to use any of the tools.
“Wear a mask, wash your hands,
“Keep your distance in every land.
“These are the things everyone can do
“To keep the spread to only a few.
“Those who act like they’re bulletproof
“Will not see my sled upon their roof!”
So if you want presents or holiday cheer,
A diamond ring or just a cold beer,
Keep your mask on and wash your hands.
Keep your distance all over this land.
Next year will be better, or so they say,
But probably not until mid-May.
Hang in there everyone, and please stay safe.
The pandemic will end, keep the faith!
Merry Christmas! Happy Holidays!
Ellyn Brown, Pittsfield