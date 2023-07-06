Letter: The obscured story at chaotic Pittsfield council meeting

To the editor: I was in attendance at the June 26 Pittsfield City Council meeting.
I attended this meeting to see my longtime friend and neighbor Ricky Ostellino be recognized and honored for his ongoing good citizenship by Mayor Linda Tyer and the City Council. Ricky’s well deserved award came off without a hitch, and the mayor also got him to go on record that Taconic High School was his favorite basketball team. Of course, Coach Bill Heaphy was in attendance, so the pressure was on. I was disappointed that I did not see any coverage of this award in The Eagle. If it was there, I missed it, but I did search for it. Instead, the fact that the budget issue turned into a bit of a brawl was given the space. ("Pittsfield City Council meeting erupts in chaos as Councilor Charles Kronick issues charter objections over year-end bills," Eagle, June 27.)
The budget is important, no doubt, but I also think that when we have a citizen among us who lives his life with many challenges and lives with such courage and joy, that we should report this to the community as well.
Kudos to the mayor and council for honoring this wonderful citizen, and let's put the information out there that we have some really exceptional individuals in this community that we might take for granted in our day to day coming and going.
Congratulations, Ricky, and keep up the great work.
Michael McMahon, Pittsfield