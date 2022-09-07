To the editor: I went Saturday morning to the annual Lenox Library book sale, excited to browse their selection and support a local institution.
The event was well-organized and smoothly run with good signage, kind volunteers and a healthy selection from which to choose. I was excited to spend my morning slowly browsing the boxes, trying to find a book that spoke to me or excited me.
However, I was disappointed to find that there was no time for that slow examination. Despite arriving to the sale at 9:30 a.m. (paying $10 for the privilege of getting in before noon), I was clearly late to the game. I quickly noticed that many of my fellow browsers — at least a third, possibly more — were all engaged in the same activity: hunting for books to resell on Amazon.
I admit, I admired their efficiency. Equipped with smartphones and barcode scanners, these entrepreneurs went box by box and book by book to find underpriced volumes. Each scan of a barcode told them the market price, and those that were deemed valuable enough were picked out and placed into waiting bags at the resellers’ feet.
I understand that these resellers have every right to look through sales and find good deals. I know, too, that the Lenox Library benefits from their large purchases. Yet I couldn’t help but feel, standing next to them, that the personal had turned into the transactional. A book should be explored before it is bought. Its weight should be hefted, its pages turned, its spine cracked. I like to read the first few pages to get a sense of the writer’s language and see if it captures my interest or tugs at my heart.
But Amazon has no need for this consideration, and neither did the resellers. Perhaps the Lenox Library, next year, could set aside a separate time for resellers to look at their books before or after the normal sale. The library could also use the same app to vary their prices, removing the financial incentive. Or the library could simply ban resellers altogether.
Whatever they do, I hope that next year I can return to a more enjoyable, less-frenzied experience.
Adam Kern, Monterey