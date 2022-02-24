To the editor: Every spring, The Eagle prints pictures of crews filling potholes and explains how they form. ("Pittsfield's highway department fills more than 1,000 potholes in one day, barely putting a dent in one of the worst winters for city's roads," Eagle, Feb. 11.)
And the past several winters, we enter “pothole season” earlier and earlier. It is presented as a fact of life, as certain as sunrise and sunset. Except it isn’t. While the freeze-thaw cycle may tear the roads apart where there are cracks and gaps, the real culprit is political. Each year, no one wants to bite the bullet and rebuild the amount of street mileage necessary to ensure that the streets remain relatively intact long enough not to break up on a wholesale level. A mill and pave probably lasts 10 years. On streets with little traffic, maybe things last longer.
Fourth Street from East Street to Fenn Street was last done in 2008. That is 15 years ago, and it has been a moonscape for about three years. East Street from Park Square to Fourth Street was last done in 2003. Nineteen years is a long time, and folks have been breaking front-end parts for seven or eight years at a minimum each late winter and spring season. Holmes Road was done probably 15 to 16 years ago has been coming apart in some spots for about five years.
There is a pattern here. In order to rebuild 280 miles of street that Pittsfield has and keep the main streets done every 10 years and side streets maybe every 15, you need to rebuild 25 or so miles each year to do the entire city. That costs money. Patching potholes is a Sisyphean task. A few years ago, the former DPW chief put together a plan — and was ridiculed. Now we are further behind.
We have a ton of ARPA money. There are a lot of needs out there. But roads are used by everyone daily, so we need to catch up, because if we don’t, the day will come that all 280 miles will need to be rebuilt all at once. We are close to being there. Bad roads are a quality-of-life and economic development issue. If you drive through a town that looks like Basra, who wants to invest where it looks like there is no end to the needs?
Only the mayor can make this decision — and we should all urge her to do so.
Dave Pill, Pittsfield