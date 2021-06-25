To the editor: There seems to be an accountability loophole when it comes to white collar crime.
Former President Barack Obama and former Attorney General Eric Holder allowed Wall Street criminals to escape untouched back in 2008. When pressed on the subject, I remember Obama saying that we should look forward, not backward. That meant, of course, that other than a few civil penalties, they were not going to prosecute anyone criminally on Wall Street. Of course their crimes brought us just hours from the complete destruction of the global financial system. But Obama and his Justice Department made the decision to let them get away with their unspeakable crimes. Let you or I go 30 mph in a 25 mph zone or the wrong person gets caught with a ounce of marijuana, etc., and for some reason those individuals can’t seem to utilize the accountability loophole.
Is the same thing going to happen with Donald Trump and his corrupt organization, the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, the stealing of information from members and staff of the Democratic Intelligence Committee, the disgraceful handling of the pandemic, etc.? My guess is yes.
Why? Because the minority party is running the government. Joe Biden, who has the bully pulpit at his disposal, should be making frequent addresses to the nation in order to make it clear to the American people what the Republicans, the party of “no,” are doing to our democracy by suppressing the vote which is, after all, the essence of democracy. He should articulate to the country how the Republicans, who were elected to work for the people, do nothing but lie and seek power.
The time has come for the president to stop the nonsense about seeking bipartisanship with the Republicans. Mitch McConnell has made it clear for months now that they will obstruct anything that Biden wants to accomplish just as they did to Obama. And as for what AG Merrick Garland is doing, I keep getting the feeling that we just might be dealing with another Eric Holder. After all, he has allowed high-level members of Trump’s Department of Justice to remain in their positions. And there has been no hint of action from the Justice Department.
If the Republicans are allowed to lie and cheat their way to victory in the 2022 elections, then you can kiss our 400-year democracy goodbye.
Charles Steinhacker, Great Barrington