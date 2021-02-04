The part-time workers who get forgotten
To the editor: Question: Do a handful of people who care for our kids matter?
Every day, seven or eight people drive our kids safely to school and back home. They smile and encourage, secure them safely and wait for late arrivals. They encourage kids to eat a good lunch. They care.
Yes, these folks are part-time workers, but we demand prompt, reliable service. Yet our only return is to deprive our school bus drivers and lunch prep persons of their compensation when there is a sudden school closure for weather or virus. They are unexpectedly handed a meager paycheck. It’s time to consider this handful of neighbors and pay them for last-minute changes because their paychecks matter.
Mary Ann Turney, East Otis