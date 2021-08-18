To the editor: The article "Racism in Williamstown's past resonates, includes cross burnings, KKK campaigns" (Eagle, Aug. 15) discusses past racial atrocities in Williamstown, the most recent being a cross-burning in 1980.
We should be careful not to paint the present as a rerun of the past. Criticism of tactics espoused by people advocating methods for achieving racial harmony are not necessarily racist. Views of a few individuals living in town should not be taken as characterizing the whole town's opinion.
The past should indeed be studied and acknowledged, for this helps us understand and contextualize the present. However, the past does not necessarily “resonate” in the present because rapid social progress can happen not only at the societal level, but even as individuals change their own views. The acceptance of gay marriage rose from under 30 percent in 1997 to 70 percent in 2020. A similar trajectory is seen in the acceptance of interracial marriage.
Steven Pinker’s 2011 book “Better Angels of Our Nature” demonstrates how fast moral change and improvement occurred. Sadly, criticism of ideas is often confused with criticism of people who espoused those ideas. Nowhere is this more obvious than when the discussion involves suggestions for racial harmony and diversity. Unfortunately, the fear of ad hominem accusations leads to self-censorship and withdrawal from participation. The lack of participation hinders finding optimal solutions and perpetuates divisions in town.
You will find bigots everywhere — sexists, racists, homophobes abound. When a few of these individuals live in town, the town’s views need not reflect the views of these odious individuals. Ways to deal with such people include distancing from them, letting your own views be known, and making sure you have a voice in your community, so that their voices do not prevail. In summary, while Williamstown’s past (and that of most societies) was full of reprehensible acts that should be studied and documented, that does not mean, as the article seems to imply, that the present repeats the past. Contrary to Bilal Ansari’s views, criticism of some ideas from the town's Diversity, Inclusion, and Racial Equity committee committee, are not even close to, much less a resonance of, the atrocities of the past. The analogy is not only weak but risible. In fact, social progress depends on our ability to listen to, absorb and, when necessary, criticize other people’s ideas.
Luana Maroja, Williamstown