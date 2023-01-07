Letter: The poor, homeless need a more substantive safety net

To the editor: There should be a program that provides essentials for the poor and homeless.
Food stamps are excellent, but they don't provide toilet paper, menstrual pads, tampons, soap, shampoo, toothpaste. These are all essential needs to survive for the human race — to prevent disease, doctor's appointments and keep people healthy.
Like FICA or state taxes, everyone who works should have to pay a fee (say $10) per week toward a new program, and everyone gets an additional refund at the end of the year in their tax refunds.
Isn't there anyone out there who can make this a reality? Do I sound crazy?
Ken Hardy, Pittsfield