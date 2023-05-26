Letter: The poor shouldn't be punished for Congress' debt-ceiling dawdling

To the editor: We are getting frighteningly closer to the U.S. defaulting on its debts.
This is an almost incomprehensible possibility that would wreak havoc with global finances and the credibility of the United States. And at issue is whether to put the burden arbitrarily on the backs of the impoverished rather than on the wealthy paying their fair share.
Just as you and I budget ourselves and pay our bills, Congress has the responsibility to pay the bills it has generated. These are expenses already approved and voted upon — it is unacceptable to change your mind after the fact and refuse to pay them.
For decades, the debt ceiling was not an issue. But House GOP leaders today are refusing to pay those debts without deep cuts to SNAP, housing assistance and core global poverty programs. It is unconscionable to play Russian roulette on the backs of the neediest. Adding additional work requirements and cutting WIC, SNAP and other assistance programs will not do much in the long run to relieve the debt issues we face as a nation. However, they will unequivocally add hardship to the lives of those already facing hardships. These proposed budget cuts would force tens of millions of people, still recovering from the COVID economic downturn and facing the challenges of the rising costs of basic needs, deeper into despair. Even worse, a debt default would trigger a deep recession and throw millions of Americans out of work. It would permanently damage the respect and reliability of the U.S. government.
Instead of exercising responsible judgment, House GOP leaders are holding the U.S. economy hostage and threatening to punish Americans already experiencing poverty. This must end now. The debt ceiling must be lifted without these strings attached. I strongly urge President Joe Biden and our congressional leaders to reject any budget cuts that would increase poverty — either by adding work requirements or decreasing programmatic benefits — and to lift the debt ceiling immediately.
Leslye Heilig, Great Barrington
The writer is co-leader of Together Women Rise Advocacy chapter and the Massachusetts group of RESULTS.org.