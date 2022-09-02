To the editor: Alf Barbalunga has made a slew of promises in his quest to become sheriff.
As the current superintendent of the Berkshire Sheriff’s Office entering my 30th year in public safety, I can assure you his promises are pure fantasy. Barbalunga has promised to bring women back, he has promised to open a 24/7 regional lockup, he wants to bring juveniles back as well as Section 35 civil commitments.
Let’s break it down. The Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction has eight housing units. One of those is dedicated to administrative segregation/protective custody. Of the seven that are left, five are currently occupied by inmates. That leaves two housing units. Bringing women back, and doing it correctly, requires two units (sentenced and pretrial). Same for regional lockups (one for men, one for women). Juveniles? You guessed it — two units. Section 35s are required to be separated by gender as well — two more units.
Barbalunga’s promises require eight additional housing units, six more than currently exist, and do not take into consideration units that are necessary for isolation of inmates with COVID. It also does not take into consideration the significant staffing increases these promises would necessitate. It certainly does not address the serious difficulties that exist in hiring medical and mental health workers that are in short supply.
Barbalunga has shown he will do or say anything in an effort to be elected. Berkshire County deserves a sheriff who can be trusted. We have that in current Sheriff Tom Bowler. Please join me in voting to reelect Sheriff Bowler on Sept. 6.
Brad M. Little, Adams
The writer is superintendent of the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction.