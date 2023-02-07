Letter: The problems with and lessons from Pittsfield's bike lanes

To the editor: Are bike lanes good or bad?
I’m not sure, but here’s what I do know: If you are looking for a way to irritate the public, roll them out the way Pittsfield’s Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales did. One night, pay a bunch of guys — all on overtime — to completely change the street. Don’t give any real advance warning or ask for public input (and when you speak with affected businesses, let them know this is happening regardless of their thoughts). When folks are confuse or irritated, let them know that this was grant-funded (still taxpayer money) and that while it might be tweaked it is here to stay because it is mandated by the state (it is not). Oh, and after you tweak it, put up signs to “explain” it.
What might have made a difference and achieved some level of buy-in: Holding a few public meetings to explain the Complete Streets program, having hard data on bicycle usage in the downtown area along with crash data, explaining that traffic signals would be retimed (as of yet, they have not) to accommodate the fact that 25 percent of the north- and southbound lanes along with right-turn lanes have been removed. That might have made a difference.
Maybe go before the Traffic Commission, like they did before the Streetscape program. Explain how the success or problems would be measured and how changes would be made to improve the situation or, if necessary scrap it. There were many negative consequences to the changes. Maybe they could have been avoided if hashed out in public beforehand.
I am not a fan of governing by referendum in a city of our size. Voting to keep the redesign would be a ratification of poor process and even worse planning; voting to remove the bike lanes is a vote to remain stuck and never do anything. Maybe what we need is more competent city leadership. Someone should have caught this long before it sucked all the oxygen out of more vital conversations.
The other message: Vote. Less than a quarter of the folks eligible will show up next year to choose the mayor. Maybe the referendum we need is for a charter change to align municipal elections with congressional ones and return to a two-year mayoral term. Maybe more frequent contact with the electorate keeps office-holders more engaged.
Dave Pill, Pittsfield