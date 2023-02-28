Letter: The real cost of political leadership

To the editor: Kudos to a recent letter writer for accessing the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics to calculate a very small picture of the current economy. ("Letter: Crunching the numbers on inflation under Biden," Eagle, Feb 16.)
He overlooks the actual bottom line, though. The American people decided that we could not afford four more years of Donald J. Trump as president. The price was much too costly.
Are we better off today than we were on Jan. 6, 2021? By my calculation, the answer is yes.
Sherry Kasper, West Stockbridge