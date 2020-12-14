The real election fraud
To the editor:
President Donald Trump continues to throw temper tantrums and refuses to concede, while promoting the only true election fraud. He and his supporters file one bogus lawsuit after another, achieving only an erosion of confidence in our democratic system. Various state and federal courts and Legislatures, many Republican, refuse to support his efforts. This is in reality nothing more than an attempted coup by people who swore an oath to uphold the Constitution.
All this is occurring while this administration continues to ignore a pandemic which is killing thousands of Americans every day.
Almost 90 percent of the Republican members of Congress refuse to say the words “President-elect Biden.” Fortunately, no one (so far) has been hurt by the various threats and armed protestors who have verbally attacked public officials. Ever-increasing incidents of bigotry go unopposed. Rather these actions have been explicitly encouraged by many local and national members of the GOP.
Is this not the actions of anarchists? Most worrisome are those persons in positions of leadership who see this madness but have consciously chosen not to speak up. I ask myself what else in the future could these cowards see but choose not to speak up against. In the words of 18th-century statesman and philosopher Edmund Burke, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
Lewis R Schiller, Pittsfield