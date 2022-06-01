To the editor: When confronted by a reporter with questions about the heartbreaking tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, Sen. Ted Cruz pivoted and talked about American “exceptionalism.”
What is most exceptional about the U.S. today is the willingness of the Republicans in Congress to value the gun lobby and the NRA over our children’s lives. The U.S. is the only developed country in the world where we live with repeated mass shootings and where we no longer feel safe anywhere.
In Friday’s Berkshire Eagle, columnist Donald Morrison had a list of 21 commonsense measures that might not end all gun violence but would certainly reduce it significantly. However, Mr. Morrison seems to be a realist, for he has little hope of seeing any of these measures enacted. So, he finally came up with a surefire solution: “a total, immediate, nationwide ban on … Republicans.”
It really comes down to this: A vote for any Republican anywhere is a vote for more gun violence.
Carole Ireland, Pittsfield