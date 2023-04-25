Letter: The right's attempts to roll back basic liberties should concern all Americans

To the editor: The American Civil Liberties Union is tracking around 470 anti-LGBTQ bills in the U.S. A federal judge in Texas has ruled to block the use of the abortion pill that has been approved as safe by the Food and Drug Administration since 2020. States are routinely banning books in schools.
All Americans should be concerned about these recent attacks on LGBTQ and women’s reproductive rights by MAGA Republicans and the evangelical Christians They portray their efforts as political in an attempt to validate their positions. Don’t be fooled. They are really trying to impose their religious and moral beliefs on all of us. Morality is not the exclusive domain of the religious. In fact, religious leaders and their followers have perpetrated excessive documented immoral behavior on the unsuspecting and vulnerable for most of human history.
This country was founded on religious freedom, including the right to not practice religion or believe in it. The current efforts of Republicans and evangelicals are just the beginning of an erosion of our freedoms. What’s next on their agenda: targeting same-sex marriage and contraception, forced gender therapy, public book-burning?
Leon Serra, Pittsfield