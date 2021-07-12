To the editor: In reading Mr. Delaney's July 9 letter ("Letter: Liberals leading nation down a dark road," Eagle), I can agree with only one point: "Our country is on a dark, never-traveled road.
However, to place the blame for our current extreme politics on the left is just part of the story. The right, conservative media and Republicans bear the largess of the blame for today's America. It may be time for liberals to deal with the far left, but it is long overdue that conservatives deal with the far right.
Conservatives need to admit that Donald Trump is a loon and a crook who has gamed America his entire life, the right's circus barker darling. Conservatives need to admit that Jan. 6 was an insurrection and not just a bunch of unruly tourists. Conservatives need to purge their far-right white supremacists.
Republicans need to stop blocking funds for education and infrastructure. They also need to stop trying to win elections by suppressing the rights and ability to vote of the poor, the disadvantaged and people of color. Conservatives need to dump fools like Marjorie Taylor-Greene, whose love of Jewish space lasers and Nazi metaphors is a national embarrassment. Conservatives need to learn that science and facts aren't bad, but tools to help all of us.
I would suggest that Mr. Delaney's road is actually a crossroads with a signpost. One sign points down the dark path and bears the word "ignorance." The other sign points down a well-lit path that America needs to get back on. That sign says "unity." It is unity that will allow us to address the problems we face. It is ignorance that has gotten us to where we are today. Until we unite and work in a give and take, and not hate each other for our different positions, the road to ignorance will continue to be well-traveled.
Dave Leja, Williamstown