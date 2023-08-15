Letter: The road leading to Jacob's Pillow needs work

To the editor: The first bump in that road is reached when entering George Carter Road off of State Highway 20.
The condition of this local access road to Jacob's Pillow has needed total repair for years.The short drive to the parking area is riddled with potholes and surface inconsistencies.
You would think with 80,000 visitors yearly and a presence in Becket since the 1940s that the board of the Pillow would have some concerns and partner with the town of Becket to fix the problem.
So let's pave the way to a smoother experience now and enjoy the beauty of this venue for years to come.
Ted Ginsburg, Becket