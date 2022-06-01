To the editor: Vice President Kamala Harris has popularized the term “root cause."
For once, she got it right. That is what we need to figure out about mass shooting incidents at schools and elsewhere. They cannot be blamed on the availability of guns. This crime has become common only in the last few decades, whereas privately owned guns have been common for hundreds of years. Legal bans on gun ownership would be disregarded by criminals and would only hurt responsible gun owners. Mass murders have been done using cars, bombs, knives, poison, airliners and who knows what they will think of next.
Fortifying schools is the usual political “do something” response. It is difficult to accomplish effectively, and like the lockdown response to COVID will have unintended harmful effects on the school experience.
Mental illness has been suggested as a root cause, but mass murder is not a typical symptom of mental illness. Most people with mental deficiencies are peaceful and kind, and to suggest that they are criminals is wrong. To stigmatize them is shameful.
Perpetrators of this crime are not nuts. They are evil. Why are they evil? It is obvious. Respect for the law and customs of our society has completely broken down. Police officers are assaulted and sometimes shot with little concern from the “justice” system. Riots are called “peaceful protests.” Stores are burned down and looted, and this is no longer prosecuted or even criticized. Criminals with a long history of serious crimes are released without bail.
Last but not least, children no longer go to Sunday School at an early age to learn the Judeo-Christian principals that used to lead to a peaceful society, despite its flaws. I am sure that synagogues and mosques can offer kids similar guidance.
God save America. Perhaps he alone can do it.
Ed Dartford, Stockbridge