To the editor: In our lifetime, the word "pandemic" was only used to describe and report on plagues that happened in other places and in other times.
Now, unfortunately, we are living it. Just the word pandemic conjures the worst thoughts: fright, illness, disability, suffering, pain and ultimately, untimely and inexplicable deaths. Now that we have effective and approved vaccines, we face a new uncertainty — who wants the shots, who gets them and how we reach herd immunity.
As troubling as this period of time is, there is a bright side. Many of us have been fortunate to have been vaccinated at the W.E.B. Du Bois Regional Middle School in Great Barrington. Volunteers worked quietly, effectively and efficiently in what appeared to be a well-oiled machine.
To all of the people who are dedicated to have our families, friends, and neighbors vaccinated, you have our appreciation and admiration. And a special shout-out to Heather Barbieri for assembling, organizing and managing this effort. This is all new for us, and, in our opinion, it could not have been executed any better.
Thank you to all of the wonderful people who participated in this epic achievement.
Janet and Hillel Maximon, Monterey