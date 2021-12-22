To the editor: At this holiday season, I wanted to share with our readers my experience at age 10. I am now 77.
I lived in Shrewsbury, a town just east of Worcester. I delivered 65 Worcester Telegram papers to my customers, many of whom lived 1.5 miles down the road. In 1954, times were rough, economically. I heard my mom say to my dad, "We have no money to buy gifts for the boys." I went up to my brother's bedroom and told him what I had heard. He is three years older than I. I told him that at tomorrow morning's breakfast, I want to say something. And, I said it at the breakfast table four days before Christmas.
In summary, here is what I said: "It's been a tough year for everyone. I would like a year without presents, so I want to find out what you think about it."
There was initial silence. After a minute or so, my brother spoke up and said the same. Needless to say, our parents were without words. I said that we should put up our tree and decorate it and that we can also help Mom with the food preparation. Our other close family members had moved to California the previous summer; thus, the four of us were alone with each other. And, it was a memorable Christmas with our collie dog Teddy and our cat Frisky. We all had each other.
So, to my friends of all religions: Love each other, honor each other and be very humble. We only live one life on this earth; let the hereafter take care of itself. May peace be with you.
Let the Golden Rule guide you: "Treat others the way you want to be treated." I also add to the rule: "Treat all of God's animals and creations the way you would like to be treated."
Neil Norman McLeod, Clarksburg