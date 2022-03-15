To the editor: I am overwhelmed with admiration for the brave Ukrainians and their valiant and tenacious defense of their country.
Vladimir Putin’s invasion challenges the moral order established after the Second World War, expressed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Dictators around the world are watching to see if that declaration is effectively repealed and Putin’s brutal invasion will go unchallenged, or if he will be held accountable for these massive violations of human rights in service of his narcissistic imperial dreams.
Putin has badly miscalculated, probably because he has surrounded himself with yes men as Donald Trump did, and therefore has trouble seeing reality. This is not going to be a successful invasion for him. Not only is the Russian economy in a shambles, it is also surprisingly doubtful that he will be able to occupy all of Ukraine, and even if he persists in a campaign of bloody destruction, at enormous cost, to a complete occupation, he will be in an untenable position.
After two weeks of war, the Russian army has been surprisingly ineffective, and the Ukrainian army remarkably effective. Putin can reduce cities to rubble with airstrikes, but he cannot profit by running the country through a puppet government, which would face a destroyed landscape and a hostile populace. If there was any doubt about Ukraine’s cohesion as a country, there is none now. This is clearly a country that will unite to throw out the Russian invaders, and they want to be part of the European community.
Putin is a war criminal. On this the world is nearly unanimous. The question is how to remove him from power without getting into a nuclear war with Russia. To accomplish this will take resolve, skillful diplomacy and a steady hand on the tiller. We in the United States will have some hardships, with the stock market falling, gas prices rising and further economic fallout likely. But it is nothing compared to the suffering of the Ukrainian people. We must stand with them against Putin’s murderous violence.
I am happy to see that despite some idiotic comments from Trump, there seems to be widespread bipartisan support for President Joe Biden’s efforts to confront Putin and roll back this invasion. It will be a difficult road, as Putin will be dangerous when he is wounded and failing. Any missteps could easily lead to World War 3. The stakes are high.
Alex Brooks, Williamstown