To the editor: I suspect that many will agree with me that the state of our union is not great.
So many challenges, problems and issues, it gets overwhelming at times. While not denying negatives about our country, perhaps it would help to recall principles from our Constitution and insights from our spiritual depths.
Although flawed, our Founding Fathers resisted what they perceived as British authoritarian rule, and then wrote fundamental principles and values into our Constitution that have inspired many over the centuries. These include the rule of law, the search for truth supported by facts, the separation of church and state, and the notion that no point of view is sacrosanct. Let’s bring these principles to the forefront and make sure they are acknowledged and practiced.
We can tap into the deep wisdom of those who have long been admired, people like the Buddha, Jesus, Mahatma Ghandi, Martin Luther King Jr., Nelson Mandela and all others who have been nonviolent leaders. Unlike some contemporary evangelists, they advocated nonviolence and the practice of love and compassion in the midst of huge challenges.
It might help to ask ourselves “What kind of country do we want?” And “what is the legacy we want to leave our beloved children?" Do we want to continue “business as usual” consuming more than we need, stressing the individual over community, despoiling our natural paradise, practicing hatred, devaluing people of color, being critical of any one not agreeing with us, practicing violence instead of love and compassion? Is that the kind of legacy we want for our children?
I think not. If we continue in this vein, we’ll likely spiral downward into more and more strife, hatred and violence, leaving our children with little to look forward to and causing them to lose hope that things could get better.
What I’m advocating may seem naive, but I maintain that continuing current practices are signs of weakness, and that moving toward a more positive world will require courage and strength. Let’s renew our faith in constitutional principles and the life of the spirit, surrender our hatreds and, working together, meet the challenges of our time.
May love and hope prevail.
Richard Markham, Adams