To the editor: What stands out, while planning our summer of culture in the Berkshires, are the “safety protocols” for the summer of COVID theater.
Each venue’s published COVID safety protocols are based on COVID theater rather than COVID science.
Let’s take a moment to review the requirements to attend performances throughout the Berkshires this summer.
Berkshire Theatre Group: Must be fully vaccinated. Masks optional.
Barrington Stage Company: Must be fully vaccinated and boosted. Allows testing within 12 hours for exemption. Masks required.
Williamstown Theatre Festival: Must be fully vaccinated and boosted. Allows testing within 12 hours for exemption. Masks required.
Tanglewood: Outdoor protocols not determined. Indoors requires vaccination or testing. Masks required.
The above policies are nonsensical for the following reasons: 1. To require a vaccine that does not prevent the transmission of disease makes no sense from a public health perspective. Whether you are vaccinated or not, you can still get infected, get sick and infect others. I know many triple- and quadruple-jabbed people who got and spread COVID. 2. Masks do not stop the spread of COVID or of other aerosol viruses like the flu. The virus particles are too small to be blocked by the weave of cloth and surgical masks, including improperly fitted N-95s. 3. Why aren’t the venues also requiring proof of vaccination for other contagious diseases such as hepatitis B, shingles, chicken pox, pneumonia, meningitis and influenza? The purpose of theater is to escape from the day to day frustrations of real life, and for those two hours, to feel entertained and free.
Requiring proof of vaccination will preclude many people from experiencing the pleasures of live theater in the Berkshires. Venues are simply making themselves and their patrons “feel” safe, but the policies are a pointless exercise in virtue signaling. I don’t want COVID theater. I want real theater.
Amy Wendt, Lenox