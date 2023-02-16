Letter: The Supreme Court got it wrong on guns

To the editor: By failing to clearly differentiate between firearm types, the Supreme Court has made the Second Amendment the instrument of destroying the original intent of the Constitution itself from “to ... ensure domestic Tranquility [and] ... promote the general Welfare” to answering Ben Franklin’s question of whether America can keep a Republic in the negative.
We have become a society where the murder of school-age children routinely takes place; shopping centers and colleges regularly become shooting galleries; and laws providing domestic abuser access to guns, as recently enacted in Texas, are considered logically and legally consistent.
Certainly, by constitutional law, tradition and common-sense, every Colonial citizen did have the right to own both a firearm and a horse, with firearm ownership enshrined in the Second Amendment as a prelude to the then-important question of group militia ownership. By no stretch of the imagination, explicit statement, tradition or history, which are the touchstone criteria of Supreme Court originalists, can the 18th-century right of firearm ownership be applied to what are now known as firearms. Saying that an AR-15 rifle should legally be considered the same as a front-loaded 17th-century single-shot rifle makes no sense. It is as ridiculous as saying that because cars perform the same personal conveyance features as horses, they are horses.
To impute by statement or tradition that firearms, as known by the Founding Fathers, could include these modern individual firearms is nonsense. It has led to multiple school shootings, is providing the legal basis for the recent Texas abuser law and must, eventually, provide individual ownership rights to handheld firearms such as bazookas and even handheld surface-to-surface missiles. The tragic consequences of the Supreme Court both asking the wrong question and then not completing the answer are now fully coming to fruition.
Gary Bronson, Lenox