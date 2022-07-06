To the editor: The Supreme Court should not function as a political entity.
They are supposed to rule on the law. Up until now, they largely have done so. Those days are gone. The court now serves as a political body with a political agenda that rules on a partisan basis. They cite the law, but it seems they rarely consider it in making their determinations. They seem to arrive at a legal conclusion, and then hang law around it to make it appear quasi-legitimate.
The recent political assaults upon Roe, the determination that free exercise of religion includes state officials being able to engage in performative religion at the 50-yard line or ending New York’s 100-year-old gun control measures. There is nothing conservative about this Republican court. They are radical. And as they are being radical, they are also producing legal policy that is vastly unpopular. Such a condition cannot long endure, but one wonders how much damage to the law can be done in the short term?
Worse yet is the legal precedent of thumbing one’s nose at legal precedent and stare decisis. What, one wonders, would conservatives think if a liberal court acted in a similar manner? The precedents they set could be damaging in the long term, as in the future a 6-3 liberal court could adopt a similarly activist agenda and reverse this court’s actions, which would be similarly undesirable. If they disregarded the law, and ruled solely upon ideological grounds, my criticism would be roundly the same.
The court should call legal balls and strikes. They shouldn’t be legislating from the bench, which I fear, is precisely what they are doing.
Brian W. Barnett, Glendale