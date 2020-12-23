The swamp strikes again
To the editor: The coronavirus relief bill is over 5,000 pages with so much pork that stimulus checks should at least be doubled even tripled without museum and horse racing handouts.
So make sure you call and thank your worthless House representative or U.S. senator for again selling out Americans in the dreaded private sector. Don’t forget parasites like Sens. Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Neal have not lost a penny during the COVID-19 crisis, and neither has any elected politician in Massachustts.
So don’t forget to tank our elected reptiles for again letting America down. Neither party should hold their heads up for this hurtful vote — emotionally, financially or honestly.
Patrick Fennell, Great Barrington