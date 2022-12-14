Letter: The term 'affordable housing' brings out the pitchforks

To the editor: I don’t begrudge a private developer’s plans to build a new hotel and “expensive” short-term rental housing, but I am curious to learn more about the practice of paying the Lenox Housing Trust $475,000 in lieu of creating two affordable apartments.
What will the Housing Trust do with those funds since the town regularly votes against the creation of affordable housing? There is no shortage of folks complaining about staffing issues across the Berkshires. What will it take to get them to see the connection between the availability of affordable housing and the maintenance of a robust workforce?
What is it about the term “affordable housing” that brings out the pitchforks? Perhaps a rebranding is required. I suggest, “Housing for the municipal, service and health industry workforce.”
How great would it be if the property on the corner of Franklin and Main streets in Lenox could be the site of affordable workforce housing instead of million-dollar condos?
Andrea Sholler, Stockbridge